Dubois County officials release details about Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan

Dubois County leaders are sharing more information about their Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The county was awarded a grant by the Indiana State Department of Health earlier this year.

The grant will be used to create a master plan to address bicycling and pedestrian connectivity within the county.

This will create a better understanding about the current conditions of walking and bicycling trails around the county, identify and develop a plan for bike and pedestrian facilities, and provide guidance and priorities for implementing programs, policies, and infrastructure to support walking and bicycling.

An advisory committee made of representatives from the county and its individual communities has been established to direct the planning effort.

The public is also asked to fill out an online survey to give their input on the walking and biking conditions around the county. The survey also has mapping exercises to help identify county-wide destinations and connections.

Two public informational meetings will also be held within the next few months to give residents the chance to provide feedback as the plan develops. Residents are encouraged to attend.

The planning process will run through the end of June 2021. To fill out the survey and learn more information, visit tswdesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/dubois-county.