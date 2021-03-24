INDOT Schedule Sidewalk Improvements in Paoli

INDOT has scheduled daytime lane closures for State Road 37 in Paoli for sidewalk improvements.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 29, contractors will close one lane of S.R. 37 between Cherry Street and Water Street in Paoli. Crews will be installing curb ramps for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the project, one lane will be closed during daytime hours. Traffic flow in the open lane will be controlled by flagging operations. The project is scheduled to last until the end of May depending upon weather conditions.