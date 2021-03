Jasper is also getting a new restaurant this year.

A McAlister’s Deli is expected to move in on the city’s north side in front of Kolh’s this fall.

The deli will have a variety of items, including sandwiches, soups, salads, and more.

The deli will be able to seat 120 guests, have a small patio, and a pick-up window.

It is expected to open its doors in October.