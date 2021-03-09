More Information Released Regarding US 231 Crash

One person was injured in a fiery crash in Dubois County on Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, 59-year-old Barry Nicholson of French Lick was driving southbound on US 231, just south of Haysville.

According to Nicholson, he believes he fell asleep at the wheel. Nicholson’s Ford F-150 then went off the roadway and struck a tree. The truck caught fire on impact.

Several people stopped to help Nicholson to safety and called 911. While he wasn’t injured in the fire, he complained of chest pain and was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Nicholson’s truck was a total loss. US 231 was closed for about an hour.