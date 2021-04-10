Bedford Man Arrested After Joint Investigation

A Bedford man was arrested for dealing heroin after a joint investigation.

On Friday, morning, 31-year-old Lordmiester Swift Eagle Powers of Bedford was arrested for dealing heroin after a traffic stop along Bellback Road in Bedford.

Officers determined that Powers was dealing heroin around a local hotel. On Friday morning, Powers was seen as a passenger in a vehicle being driven on Bellback Road toward the motel. Bedford Police Officers conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, officers deployed a K-9 unit, who gave a positive alert to controlled substances in the vehicle. Police then found almost 3 grams of heroin.

Powers was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a Level 4 Felony Count of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Between 1 and 5 Grams, a Level 6 Felony Count of Possession of Heroin, and a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Resisting Law Enforcement by Force.

Anyone with illegal drug activity is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.