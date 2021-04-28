Does COVID-19 vaccination impact blood donation eligibility?

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available this spring, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 currently authorized in the U.S.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.

Donors, especially those with Type O blood, are needed in May to ensure blood products are available for patients now and into the summer.

Those who come to give blood, plasma, or platelets in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five and is powered by Suburban Propane.

Those who give between and will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.

Local blood drives include:

-Branchville United Methodist Church on , , from 2 to 7 pm

-Dubois County Fairgrounds on , , from 1 to 6 pm

-Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Chandler on , , from 3 to 7 pm

-Harvest Community Fellowship in Washington on , , from 1 to 7 pm

-Helen Griffith Elementary School in Washington on , , from 1 to 7 pm

-Jasper Library on , , from 1 to 6 pm

-Knights of Columbus in Princeton on , , from 2 to 6 pm

-Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper on , , from 12 to 6 pm

-Santa Claus United Methodist Church on , , from 1 to 6 pm

-Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center in Chrisney on , , from 3 to 7 pm

-St. Joseph Parish Center in Dale on , , from 8 am to 12 noon.