As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available this spring, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 currently authorized in the U.S.
For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Donors, especially those with Type O blood, are needed in May to ensure blood products are available for patients now and into the summer.
Those who come to give blood, plasma, or platelets in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five and is powered by Suburban Propane.
Those who give between May 1st and May 15th will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.
Local blood drives include:
-Branchville United Methodist Church on Monday, May 3rd, from 2 to 7 pm
-Dubois County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 14th, from 1 to 6 pm
-Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Chandler on Thursday, May 6th, from 3 to 7 pm
-Harvest Community Fellowship in Washington on Friday, May 7th, from 1 to 7 pm
-Helen Griffith Elementary School in Washington on Thursday, May 13th, from 1 to 7 pm
-Jasper Library on Wednesday, May 5th, from 1 to 6 pm
-Knights of Columbus in Princeton on Monday, May 3rd, from 2 to 6 pm
-Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper on Thursday, May 6th, from 12 to 6 pm
-Santa Claus United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 4th, from 1 to 6 pm
-Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center in Chrisney on Monday, May 3rd, from 3 to 7 pm
-St. Joseph Parish Center in Dale on Sunday, May 9th, from 8 am to 12 noon.
Be the first to comment on "Does COVID-19 vaccination impact blood donation eligibility?"