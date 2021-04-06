Dubois County Property Taxes Due May 10th

Have you paid your property taxes yet?

Dubois County Treasurer, Kitty Merkley, is reminding taxpayers that the spring installments of property taxes are due on Monday, May 10th.

Property tax payments and tax statements should be mailed to the Dubois County Courthouse, placed in the drop box at the corner of the Annex Building at 6th and Jackson Streets, OR be paid online at duboiscountyin.com.

If you would like a receipt, including the tax payer copy and a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.

Payments can be mailed to Dubois County Treasurer at One Courthouse Square, Room 105, Jasper, IN, 47546.

If you have any questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at (812)-481-7080.