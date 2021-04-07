Firefighters Make Afternoon Run After Burnt Food Fills Apartment with Smoke

Burnt food brought firefighters to a Huntingburg apartment on Tuesday.
Early Tuesday night, Huntingburg Fire Department got word of a fire alarm going off at The Lofts Apartment Complex.
When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from an apartment. Turns out the smoke came from food that was left on a stovetop unattended.
Firefighters helped ventilate the apartment. They were on the scene for around 20 minutes.
