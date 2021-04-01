Johnson and Johnson Vaccination Clinic coming to Dubois County

A mass Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Dubois County.

The Dubois County Health Department is hosting the clinic at the Jasper Middle School on Saturday, April 17th, from 8 am to 2 pm.

When parking, use the northside parking lot behind the school building and follow the signs.

Please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.

This one-day event is open to anyone 18 years and older and will have 1,200 doses of the J & J vaccine.

The J & J vaccine is one dose vaccination and does not require a second dose.

To make an appointment, visit outshot.in.gov and choose Dubois Co HD CovidJvax as the clinic site.

If you don’t have internet access, call 211.