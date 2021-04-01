A mass Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Dubois County.
The Dubois County Health Department is hosting the clinic at the Jasper Middle School on Saturday, April 17th, from 8 am to 2 pm.
When parking, use the northside parking lot behind the school building and follow the signs.
Please arrive at your scheduled appointment time.
This one-day event is open to anyone 18 years and older and will have 1,200 doses of the J & J vaccine.
The J & J vaccine is one dose vaccination and does not require a second dose.
To make an appointment, visit outshot.in.gov and choose Dubois Co HD CovidJvax as the clinic site.
If you don’t have internet access, call 211.
Be the first to comment on "Johnson and Johnson Vaccination Clinic coming to Dubois County"