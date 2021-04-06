Local Pharmacies Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

Area Pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccinations

Sheldon’s Pharmacy in Jasper and Huntingburg is offering Johnson and Johnson vaccinations.

The Pharmacy is hosting open J & J vaccination clinics Monday through Friday, from 9am to 6pm, and on Saturday’s from 9 am to 1 pm.

To schedule an appointment, visit the pharmacy’s website at sheldonsrx.com.

Meanwhile, Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at their facilities.

Williams Brothers have locations in Washington, Bloomington, Austin, Vincennes, Loogootee, Princeton, and Paoli.

Williams Brothers Healthcare Pharmacy will continue to follow all necessary precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment and conducting regular testing, to ensure the utmost safety.

To schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov