Memorial Hospital Named Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, was recently named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system (PPS) hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The hospitals are identified using the Hospital Strength Index, the most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural PPS hospital performance. These hospitals will be recognized on May 6 during NRHA’s virtual Rural Hospital Innovation Summit.

The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. Memorial Hospital and Schneck Medical Center in Seymour were the only hospitals in Indiana to make this list.

“Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud of the efforts of our providers and caregivers who have contributed to our hospital achieving this designation,” President and CEO of Memorial Hospital, said E. Kyle Bennett, says. “Our recognition as a top health care provider means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

To learn more about Memorial Hospital, visit their website at mhhcc.org.