New Toyota Program Brings Training to Southridge Students

A new program is bringing on-the-job training in advanced manufacturing to a local school next year.

Southridge High School is the fourth high school to join Toyota’s 4T program.

This will give students access to education and training for manufacturing careers while offering a unique opportunity to work alongside industry experts, utilize state-of-the-art technology and learn Toyota’s world-renowned processes and culture.

It also offers paid internships to seniors, with the potential for hire after graduation.

The program will begin early in the 2021-22 school year.

Southridge will partner with Vincennes University Jasper to provide classroom space and instruction for the state-certified portion of the program.

Enrollment for 4T classes through Southridge is currently open.

Any student interested in joining the program should contact their guidance counselor or go to www.4Tacademy.com.