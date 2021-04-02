Newburgh Man Arrested for Numerous Sex Crimes

A Newburgh man was arrested in Warrick County on numerous charges for sex crimes.

On Monday, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that someone in Newburgh had uploaded images and videos containing child pornography to the internet. Additional investigation led to the execution of a search warrant that same day at an apartment in Newburgh. Information gathered during the execution of the search warrant led to the arrest of 32-year-old Shane Collins at his apartment.

Collins was charged with two Level One Felony Counts of Child Molesting, one Level 4 Felony Count of Child Molesting, one Level 4 Felony Count of Incest, 16 Level 4 Felony Counts of Child Exploitation, and 17 Level 5 Felony Counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Collins is being held in the Warrick County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.