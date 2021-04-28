Patoka Lake to hold Timber Management Workshop for landowners

The Patoka Lake Nature Center is holding a special event to help landowners ‘branch out’ in a few months.

The Timber Management Workshop is designed for landowners who want to learn about their current timber stands and how to make improvements.

Items on the agenda include tree identification, physiology of woods, basic timber management, timber harvest, timber stand improvement, and invasive species.

The event takes place from 8:30 am to 3 pm on Friday, June 4th, at the Patoka Lake Nature Center.

It is $25 a person, which includes a box lunch and gate fee.

To register, visit bit.ly/timber2021 or call (812)-723-7107.