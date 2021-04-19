Sections of Hoosier National Forest temporarily closed for improvements

Sections of the Hoosier National forest are temporarily closing for improvements.

The USDA Forest Service has two maintenance projects planned for this week.

Trail building material will be shuttled by helicopter above the Deam Wilderness on April 20th, with April 21st as a rain date.

All National Forest System land located in the area bounded on the west by State Road 446, on the north by Tower Ridge Road, and on the south and east by Hunter Creek Road will be closed on April 20th and 21st.

The Monroe County Highway Department will also close Tower Ridge Road from the intersection of Last Horse Lane east to the intersection with Hunter Creek Road on April 20th and 21st.

This is the second phase of the trail material placement for the pending reroute of approximately 3,700 feet of the Cope Hollow Trail.

The planned reroute is due to poor trail location in a wild entrenched roadbed.

For more information, see the closure orders posted by April 20th at fs.usda.gov.