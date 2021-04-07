Two Arrested in Spencer County Search

Two were arrested in Spencer County after a search for a wanted man.

On Monday, March 8th, Indiana State Police were contacted about a wanted man out of Kentucky.

The man was Paul Voiles and he was wanted for felony receiving stolen property and two felony probation violations.

Police knew he was last seen in Evanston, so for the next several weeks, ISP Troopers and officers with the Spencer County Sheriff and Santa Claus Police Departments looked for Voiles. They weren’t able to find him.

On Monday, April 5th, troopers went to Voiles’ last known residence in Evanston and saw him working outside on a car. Voiles darted off when he saw police and after a short chase, Voiles was taken into custody.

Voiles let the police know that there was another person in his house that police had been looking for.

Police were able to locate Eli Claise, who was wanted out of Perry County for Possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Claise was taken to and booked into the Perry County Jail.

Voiles was housed in the Spencer County Jail before being extradited back to Kentucky.