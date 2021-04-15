WBDC Country Showdown entry deadline quickly approaching

Time is running out to compete in one of the most anticipated local events in country music.

The WBDC Country Showdown entry deadline is 4 pm on Friday, April 16th.

The entry fee is $30. Forms are available online at wbdc.us or can be picked up at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper.

Individual acts and groups are welcome to compete.

This year’s winner will walk away with a $1,000 cash prize, the first runner-up receives $250, and $100 goes to the third place.

The top three finishers are presented with a beautiful, engraved trophy as well.

WBDC will provide a talented backup band for performers if needed. Performances are limited to 10 minutes.

To ensure fairness, a uniform judging system is used in all levels of competition.

For more information, call (812)-634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com.