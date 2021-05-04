2021 Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool Information

Are you ready for a hot summer day by the pool?

The Huntingburg Municipal Swimming Pool and Splash Park are reopening at 12 noon on Saturday, May 29th.

The pool and park are located at 1st and Cherry Streets in Huntingburg.

Pool hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 12:00 – 5:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:00 – 5:30 p.m. Daily admission is $4 per person. Children ages 4 and under are free. Coupon booklets containing 20 tickets may be purchased for $50.

The splash park is available at the price of pool admission during pool hours. Admission to the splash park is free to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.; and Sundays from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Swimming lessons will be offered throughout the summer. The cost is $50 per session, per person for City residents, and $60 per session per person for non-City residents.

Sign-ups will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning, Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m. Swim lessons can be scheduled by calling the Pool Front Desk at (812) 683-5600.

Water Aerobics will begin Wednesday, June 2, and be held on Wednesdays from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The cost is $3 per session, or books of 10 tickets can be purchased for $20.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent, Dale Payne, at (812)-683-3622.