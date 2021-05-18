Bridge Overlay Scheduled for SR 67 Bridge Near Bicknell

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 67 near Bicknell for a bridge overlay project.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 24, contractors will close S.R. 67 from East Snyder Road to North Pine Bluff Road to resurface the bridge spanning Miller Ditch. This is part of regularly scheduled maintenance for the structure.

During the project, the bridge will be closed to through traffic around the clock. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all others should use the official detour following S.R. 67, S.R. 58, and S.R. 159.

The project is scheduled to last for about a week, depending upon weather conditions. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.