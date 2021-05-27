Culvert Replacement Scheduled for SR 57 in Between Washington and Plainville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 57 between Washington and Plainville for a culvert replacement.

Beginning on or around , INDOT Maintenance Crews will close S.R. 57 near West County Road 600 North for a pipe replacement project. This will require a full pavement cut across the highway. Crews will then excavate and replace the existing drainage structure at this location.

Work is expected to last for about a day depending upon weather conditions. Operations should begin following peak morning traffic times and are typically complete before evening peak times. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, S.R. 358, S.R. 61, U.S. 41 and U.S. 50.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.