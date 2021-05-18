Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office to Hold Misdemeanor Warrant Compliance Day on Friday

Anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant has the chance to get it cleared in front of a judge this week.

The Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office is holding a Misdemeanor Warrant Compliance Day on Friday, May 21st at the Dubois County Circuit Court.

On this date, anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant can show up and get it cleared by appearing in front of the judge and setting a new court date.

Although participants will not be cleared of the alleged crimes by appearing in court on this day, they will get their arrest warrants lifted once they have a new court date.

The event will be held in two different sessions. The first one is from 8 am to 12 noon and the second session is from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Appointments are not necessary. Participants can arrive at any time during either session and must bring a form of Government ID.

The Prosecutor’s office stresses those individuals with misdemeanor arrest warrants who do not participate in compliance day, will still be subject to arrest on those outstanding and unresolved warrants.

To check the status of your case and whether you might qualify for Misdemeanor Warrant Compliance Day, you can visit mycase.in.gov.

For more information about Warrant Compliance, please contact the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office at (812) 482-5725.