Dubois Strong holding Digital Inclusion Community Meeting

Dubois Strong is hosting a Digital Inclusion Community Meeting this afternoon.

The meeting takes place from 4:30 to 6 pm this evening at the theatre of the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing.

The results of the Digital Inclusion Survey Data from Purdue will be presented to the public.

Those attending will be asked for feedback to help set priorities for an upcoming Digital Inclusion Plan.

If attending, please RSVP by calling (812)-482-9650 or email success@duboisstrong.com.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the meeting is limited to the first 50 people who RSVP.