Genesis 12 project awards ninth blessing

A popular local toy store got the gift of a lifetime this week.

Just a Trace in Jasper received a $10,000 donation from the Genesis 12 project on Monday.

The toy store is located in an old house on 9th Street in Jasper and is going into its 20th year of business.

Store Owner, Tracey Welp, says the donation will go towards maintaining the house and building a new fence.

The store is the sixth recipient of the Genesis 12 project.

If you would like to donate, head to heartofjasper.org/donate-gen12/.

Donations checks can be made out to Heart of Jasper- please include “Genesis 12” in the Memo Line and mailed to PO Box 29, Jasper, Indiana 47547.

Heart of Jasper is a sponsor of the Genesis 12 Project. All funds for this project will be kept separate from Heart of Jasper sponsorships.