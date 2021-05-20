Hoosier National Forest to temporarily close section of Two Lakes Loop Trail

The USDA Forest Service has temporarily closed a section of the Two Lakes Loop Trail for visitor safety during forest management activities in the area. The trail is at the Indian-Celina Recreation Area in Perry County. The closure order states:

The following areas are ordered closed until termination of this emergency closure order or 120 days from the signature date, whichever comes first:

The sections of Two Lakes Loop Trail located in T3S, R2W: Sections 4, 8, and 9 in Perry County on the Tell City Ranger District.

The rest of the Two Lakes Loop Trail remains open for recreational use. Management activities are focused on the removal of non-native pine in the area to promote restoration of native hardwoods, and the creation of critical young forest habitat for wildlife that depends on those conditions. At the completion of forest management activities, these segments of the trail will be improved to correct drainage problems and create a better more sustainable trail for future use

Please use caution and pay attention to your surroundings while you enjoy recreation on the Hoosier National Forest. For more information about this closure order, please visit fs.usda.gov/alerts/hoosier/alerts-notices or call 812-547-9051.

For up-to-date information on the Hoosier National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/hoosier , and .facebook.com/HoosierNF.