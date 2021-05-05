ISAC of Dubois County to Host Plant Removal In Huntingburg

The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County will be working to remove more plants that are more harmful than good.

On Saturday, June 5th from 9am to noon, the ISAC will head to the Charles Niehaus Memorial Park in Huntingburg to remove plants such as Honeysuckle, Burning Bush, and Autumn Olive from the forested area of the park.

In case of poor weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, June 12th.

Removing these invasive plants will help to improve the forest habitat quality, and encourage more native trees and understory plants to grow. Volunteers do not need any experience to participate but should come prepared with work gloves, sturdy shoes, and a face mask. Face masks will only be required if/when volunteers are gathered together and can be removed while working. Bottled water and some hand tools will be provided, but volunteers may also bring their own loppers or hand saws. Meet at the parking lot near the driving range, just off of State Road 64/W 6th Street.

Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. To pre-register, or for any questions, contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or 812-482-1171 x3. For more information about invasive species in Dubois County, visit the ISAC website or follow them on Facebook.