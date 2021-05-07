Jasper Community Arts looking Chalk Walk volunteers

If you’re looking for a summer volunteer opportunity, then listen up!

Jasper Community Arts is looking for volunteers to help with the Chalk Walk on Saturday, June 5th.

The event will take place from 8 am to 3 pm.

Set up starts at 5:30 am and tear down will be from 3 to 5 pm.

If you’re interested in volunteering or would like more information, send an email to Liz Book at jasperarts@jasperindiana.gov and ask for a volunteer form.