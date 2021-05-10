Jasper to hold first Downtown Chowdown of 2021 this Wednesday

If you’ve been craving food-truck food, then Jasper is the place to be!

The city’s first Downtown Chowdown event of 2021 is on Wednesday, May 12th from 4 to 8 pm!

Vendors kicking off this year’s events are A Tasty Bite of Europe, Acropolis Express, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Bert’s Quality Provisions, Fistful of Tacos, Kona Ice of Evansville, Madi’s Main Squeeze, Oink Inc. Smokehouse, Sati Babi, Taqueria El Llano, and Wood Capital Pizza.

The Downtown Chowdown event is held on the second Wednesday of the month from 4-8 pm on the square in downtown Jasper.

For the latest information, visit the Downtown Chowdown Events page on Facebook.