Kimball International announces 10 scholarship recipients

Kimball International announced today that it has awarded scholarships to ten students pursuing their higher education.

The Kimball International Scholarships Program awards multiple $2,000 scholarships to high achieving young women and men each year and is funded by the Kimball International Habig Foundation.

Since the scholarship program was established in 1963, a total of over $3.5 million in scholarship funds have been granted.

“Kimball International believes in sparking possibilities,” says Lonnie Nicholson, Chair of the Kimball International-Habig Foundation and Kimball International’s Chief Human Resources Officer, “and one way that we achieve that is by investing in the growth and development of our next generation.”

This year, the Kimball International Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to ten aspiring students – including six high school seniors and four college undergraduates.

One of these students will receive the Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship, which is also a $2,000 scholarship for students pursuing a skilled trades certification at an accredited institution.

The recipients were chosen by a committee of individuals who are entirely independent of Kimball International, based on established selection criteria.

Congratulations to the following 2021 recipients of the Kimball International Scholarship:

Annie Donato: Attends Butler University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Michael Donato, and Emi Donato.

Sydney Faber: Attends Vanderbilt University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Jennifer Faber, and Daniel Faber.

Hannah Kluemper: 2021 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Jim Kluemper, and Amanda Kluemper.

Isabelle Kyle: Attends University of Alabama. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Shellie Kyle, and Greg Kyle.

Ian Kyle: 2021 graduate of Signature School, will attend Notre Dame. Son of Kimball International employee, Shellie Kyle, and Greg Kyle.

Keaton Prechtel: 2021 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend Indiana University – Purdue University. Son of Kimball International employee, Dennis Prechtel, and Brittney Prechtel.

Kate Stemle: 2021 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Jennifer Stemle, and Todd Stemle.

Erika Uebelhor: Attends University of Southern Indiana. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Kent Uebelhor, and Janet Uebelhor.

Emily Weisensteiner: 2021 graduate of Springs Valley High School, and will attend Purdue University. Daughter of Kimball International employee, Matt Weisensteiner, and Misty Weisensteiner.

Congratulations to the 2021 recipient of the Bob Schneider Skilled Trades Scholarship:

Blake Danzer: 2021 graduate of Jasper High School, and will attend a trades certification program at Ivy Tech Community College. Son of Kimball International employees, Andrew and Angie Danzer.