Man wanted in Missouri and Pike County arrested after standoff in Washington

A man wanted on several warrants is in custody after a standoff with police.

Washington Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Ronald Blackmon outside a home in Washington on Friday when he fled back inside.

He was wanted on warrants out of Missouri and Pike County.

Blackmon has also been flagged in Law Enforcement records as being armed and dangerous with violent intentions and in possession of a handgun.

After Blackmon refused to leave the home, police obtained a search warrant and deployed CS gas and a K-9.

Blackmon was found hiding in the basement of the home and taken into custody without further incident.

The man now faces an additional charge of resisting law enforcement.

The incident also caused Washington Community Schools to delay dismissal on Friday. Although there was no immediate threat to any of the schools, the Washington Police asked them to keep the students inside as a precaution.