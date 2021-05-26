More information released about fatal crash in Spencer County

More information has been released about the fatal single-vehicle crash in Spencer County over the weekend.

The crash happened on State Road 66 and Main Street “Y” intersection in Grandview just before 12:40 am on Sunday.

Sheriff Deputies say a gray Ford Fusion was traveling southwest bound on State Road 66 when it left the roadway around a curve.

The Ford then went down a slight embankment and struck a tree.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending confirmation of family and notification.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this time.