No injuries reported after three vehicle accident in Jasper

A three-vehicle crash caused some traffic headaches in Jasper on Monday morning.
56-year-old John Wininger was pulling a trailer eastbound on 2nd Avenue in Jasper when it became unhitched and began rolling into oncoming traffic.
80-year-old Milton Lewis was traveling westbound on 2nd Avenue saw the trailer and tried to swerve, but was unable to avoid a collision. He was hit by the trailer on the rear driver’s side.
48-year-old Brandy Wininger was traveling behind Lewis and was also unable to avoid the trailer, crashing into it head-on.
The trailer then rolled off the side of the road and crashed into a telephone pole.
No injuries were reported.
Brandy Wininger’s 2018 Jeep Wrangler was a total loss and Lewis’s 2017 Toyota Prius suffered $1,200 in damages.
