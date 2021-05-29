Parishes will hold Corpus Christi celebration

St. Boniface Parish and St. Meinrad Parish, located in Spencer County, will celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 6.

Following the 8:30 a.m. Mass at St. Meinrad Parish, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed for Eucharistic Adoration and devotion until 4 p.m. Throughout the day, there will be continuous prayer before the Blessed Sacrament in solemn exposition. Opportunities for individual confession will be available from 2 to 3 p.m.

Beginning at 1 p.m., sacred music selections for meditation will be offered to focus on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. At 2 p.m., the rosary will be prayed for the Sanctification of Life from Womb to Tomb. Following the rosary, at 3 p.m. the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be offered. At 3:45 p.m. the Litany of the Holy Eucharist will be prayed, with Benediction following at 4 p.m.

The public is invited and welcome to attend. For more information about the Corpus Christi celebration, contact Taylor Blalock, liturgical music coordinator, at 812-357-6058 or visit the parish website: www.smcatholic.church/corpuschristi. All times are Central Time.