Red Cross and actor James Van Der Beek urge Americans to give blood and make it a summer full of life

The Red Cross and actor James Van Der Beek are urging Americans to give blood and make it a summer full of life.

As the nation transitions to the “new normal”, and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on the blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer.

The Van Der Beek family knows firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, the actor’s wife experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time, she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.

Hemorrhaging is the leading cause of pregnancy-related complications that can occur any time during pregnancy.

Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood.

In most cases, those who received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate, as long as they know the manufacturer of the vaccine they received.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling any Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.

Those who come and give blood, platelets, or plasma in May will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban propane, via their SuburbanCares Initiative.

The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate between May 28th and June 13th with a limited edition T-Shirt while supplies last.

Local blood drives include:

-Berea Mennonite Church in Cannelburg on Thursday, May 20th from 3 to 7 pm

-Bethel Mennonite Church in Odon on Friday, May 21st, from 2 to 7:30 pm

-Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds in Huntingburg on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 2 to 7 pm

-First Mennonite Church in Montgomery on Friday, June 4th, from 2 to 7:30 pm

-Free Methodist Church in Washington, on Thursday, May 21st, from 2 to 7 pm

-German American Bank in Tell City in Tell City on Wednesday, June 9th, from 10 am to 2 pm

-Knights of Columbus in Jasper on Monday, May 28th, from 1 to 6 pm

-Oakland City Community Center in Oakland City on Monday, May 24th from 1 to 6 pm

-Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City on Thursday, May 20th, from 9 am to 2 pm

-Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery on Tuesday, May 25th, from 3 to 7 pm

-Schnellville Community Club in Schnellville on Thursday, May 27th, from 2 to 7 pm

-St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Ireland on Thursday, June 3rd, from 2 to 7 pm

-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tell City on Tuesday, May 18th, from 2 to 7 pm

-VFW Post 2366 in Huntingburg on Tuesday, May 18th, from 3 to 7 pm

-Walmart at 730 U.S. Highway 66 East in Tell City on Tuesday, June 1st, from 12 to 5 pm

-YMCA in Ferdinand on Friday, May 28th, from 2 to 7 pm