REMINDER: Annual “Blessing of the Bikes” to take place Sunday, May 2nd

Motorcycle riders are invited to take part in a special event this weekend.

Saint Joseph Parish in Jasper is hosting their annual “Blessing of the Bikes” at 10:30 am on Sunday, May 2nd.

All motorcycle enthusiasts are invited to bring their motorcycles and gather on the plaza to the west of the church.

Pastor of Saint Joseph, Father Eugene Schmitt, will offer a special blessing for safety and well-being for the coming year.