Road Closure Scheduled for Bridge Projects on SR 66 Near Marengo

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated schedule for a complete closure for a bridge project on State Road 66 near Marengo.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close S.R. 66 from the Marengo town limit to just south of North Hardy Road to complete a bridge deck overlay project on two bridges spanning Brandywine Fork. Work on this project will include hydro demolition, deep patching and pavement overlay for a new driving surface. This closure was delayed from its original start date of .

During the project, the road will be completely closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all others should use the official detour following I-64, S.R. 37, and S.R. 64. Work is expected to be complete by the beginning of July depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.