Rotary Club of Jasper’s 2021 ATHENA Award application quickly approaching

There’s still time to nominate a woman who has made a lasting impact in your life.

Applications for the Rotary Club of Jasper’s 2021 ATHENA Awards is on Monday, May 17th.

Nomination packets can be downloaded by clicking the “2021 ATHENA Award” link at jasperrotary.com.

You can also request a nomination packet by calling Rotarian Joyce Fleck at (812)-630-8754 or email rotaryjasperin@gmail.com.

The tenth annual ATHENA International Leadership Award Presentation takes place on Thursday, August 19th, at the Huntingburg Events Center.

Doors will open at 6 pm, and the dinner will begin at 6:30 pm.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kimball International CEO, Kristie Juster.

Juster joined Kimball International as CEO in 2018 after serving on their Board of Directors for two years.

She is the first female CEO in Kimball International history.