Warrick Woman Arrested for Drug Charges

Early Saturday morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at the intersection of US 231 and Baden Strasse in Jasper.

Once officers arrived and started their investigation, it was found that the driver of one of the vehicles, 37-year-old, Dezza R Kemper, was under the influence.

Kemper was transported to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for THC, Ecstacy, Methamphetamine, and Amphetamines.

Kemper’s vehicle was towed from the scene and upon inventory of the vehicle, Marijuana, Paraphernalia, and Hallucinogenic Mushrooms were found inside.

Kemper was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI, OWI endangerment, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.