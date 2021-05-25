A Washington man is in custody on several charges after a traffic stop.
Police pulled over 25-year-old Matthew Palmer-Coy for a traffic infraction on Sunday.
After a K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, police searched the vehicle.
Officers report finding approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun with an altered serial number, and paraphernalia.
Palmer-Coy was arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine, obliterating identification marks on a handgun, and possession of paraphernalia.
He’s currently being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Be the first to comment on "Washington man arrested after traffic stop"