Washington man arrested after traffic stop

A Washington man is in custody on several charges after a traffic stop.

Police pulled over 25-year-old Matthew Palmer-Coy for a traffic infraction on Sunday.

After a K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, police searched the vehicle.

Officers report finding approximately 8 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun with an altered serial number, and paraphernalia.

Palmer-Coy was arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine, obliterating identification marks on a handgun, and possession of paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.