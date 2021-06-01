$1 Million Hoosier Lottery Ticket Sold in Spencer County

One Spencer County resident won the big bucks playing the Hoosier Lottery, and the business which sold the ticket was granted its own prize as a result.

The Richland General Store, located in the City of Richland in Spencer County, was an exciting place to be on Tuesday afternoon.

Store owner and seller of the Hoosier Lottery ticket which earned a Spencer County resident one million dollars, John Williams, was presented his commission check by Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, Sarah Taylor.

The Richland General Store has been selling Hoosier Lottery tickets for four years, and its previous record for highest winnings was $2500.

Here’s Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, Sarah Taylor, discussing what big winners mean to the business that sells the ticket, and the local community at large.

However, funds don’t only go to the business that sells the ticket, as explained by Taylor.

A one-million-dollar jackpot sounds like music to everyone’s ears, but Taylor also emphasized the importance of understanding the lottery you are participating in.