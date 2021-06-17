Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan Update

Dubois county, the City of Jasper, Huntingburg, and other counties are turning their wheels towards a new addition they are calling the Master Plan that includes a bike and pedestrian connectivity within the county.

The plans want to identify connections and routes with future facilities and make policy recommendations for the communities within the county to work in tandem to achieve a more walkable and bikeable culture in Dubois County.

Ron Taylor spoke at the 2nd public meeting addressing what the plan means to the community.

This is a very unity-driven project and Ron explains how this new connectivity between counties will be available to everyone and not just one group of individuals.

If you want to learn more about the bike and pedestrian master plan, you can find more information on Jasper’s website at jasperindiana.gov