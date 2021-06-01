Birdseye Library releases summer program schedule

The Birdseye Library is planning a list of family-friendly activities throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at the program schedule:

Thursday, June 3rd at 4 pm – Silly Safaris (At Birdseye Park)

Tuesday, June 8th at 4 pm – Crisis Connection StoryTime

Thursday, June 10th at 4 pm – Mike Hemmelgarn Ventriloquist (At Birdseye Park)

Thursday, June 17th at 4 pm – Perry Warren Magical Entertainer (At Birdseye Park)

Thursday, June 24th at 4 pm – Dr. Dave’s Wiz-Bang Science Show (At Birdseye Park)

Thursday, July 1st at 4 pm – Animal Tales (At Birdseye Park)

Thursday, July 8th at 4 pm – Professor Steve (At Birdseye Park)

Tuesday, July 13th at 4 pm – Crisis Connection StoryTime

Thursday, July 15th at 4 pm – Professors Tony & Brian ( At Birdseye Park

All programs will be held at 4 pm at Birdseye Park.