Dubois Branch Library June Events

The Dubois Branch Library hasn’t had much going on for the last year, but that is all about to change!

The Library has a number of events planned throughout the month.

Here’s a look at the June Events schedule:

Tenth Year Anniversary – sponsored by the Friends of the Dubois Library

Cookie Day June 1

June 1- 5 sign up for a chance to win a State Park Pass good for the rest of the year.

Coloring Contest through June 1 – 15th.

Story Stroll and Take & Make Craft June 1 – 15th.

Every Tuesday at 6 pm – Family Craft must pre-register

Every Thurs at 10:30 at NE Dubois Intermediate Cafeteria The Big Program

June 3 – Silly Safari Live Animal show

June 10 Mike Hemmelgarn Ventriloquist and Juggling Act

June 17 Parry Warren Magic Show

June 24 Dr. Dave’s Wiz Bang Science Show

*Masks are required at all programs held at the school

Every Friday at 10:30 am – Story Time with Miss Shae. Must pre-register

Wed. June 2 at 10:30 am – Storytime with a Purpose with the staff of Crisis Connection. Must pre-register

Thurs. June 3, 10 and 17 Beginning Ukulele 7 p.m. for 12 and older. Must pre-register.

Wed. June 9 at 6 pm or Fri. June 11 at 2 pm – Let’s Make Art Watercolor for adults. Must pre-register.

Sat. June 12 from 10:30 – 1:00 Bad Art Day for kids in grades 3 to 12. Must pre-register.

Wed. June 16 at 6 pm or Fri. June 18 at 2 pm –Adult Craft: Americana Jean Wreath. Must pre-register.

Sat. June 26 from 10 am – 1 pm Green Screen Photo Booth come anytime. Bring your smartphone or camera.

Mon. June 28 at 6:30 pm End of the Month Book Club

For more details visit the Library Calendar at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at (812)-678-2548.

Library hours are Mon – Thurs 10 – 8 pm, Fri 10 – 5 pm, Sat 10 – 2 pm.