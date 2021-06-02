Failure to yield the right of way sends one to hospital

Failing to yield the right of way sent a Jasper woman to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

20-year-old Layla Hanshaw was approaching the 4th Street and Clay Street intersection and failed to stop at the stop sign, crashing into 55-year-old Timothy Greener of Jasper.

Hanshaw complained of head pain and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Greener complained of back pain but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Hanshaw was cited for failing to yield the right of way.

Her 2010 Toyota Rav 4 suffered $8,000 in damages. Greener’s 2012 Chevrolet Express suffered $2,000 in damages.