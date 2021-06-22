German American Bank Awards Four $500 Prizes to Area Financial Literacy Bee Winners

German American Bank has announced the four winners of their Financial Literacy Bee Capstone Essay contest with each to receive a $500 savings account. The EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee is a national contest open to high school students, ages 13-18. Of the over 2,800 essays submitted nationally, German American Bank had 309 essays entered from its market area. Of those 309 essays, four regional winners were chosen.

German American Bank partnered with leading education technology company EVERFI to host the second annual Financial Literacy Bee. This digital learning challenge enabled high school students to learn about important financial literacy concepts ranging from budgeting and saving to employment, income, investing, and insurance. Participating students completed a series of financial literacy challenges, shared a short-term or long-term savings goal, and outlined a plan for how to get there based on what they learned.

The German American regional Financial Literacy Bee essay contest winners are from throughout the German American Bank market area, with two each chosen from Indiana and Kentucky. Indiana winners are Jillian Tretter, a Heritage Hills High School student from Ferdinand, IN, and Mia Weyer, a homeschooled student from St. Anthony, IN. Winners from Kentucky are Lily Cecil, a Daviess County High School student from Owensboro, KY, and Josephine Deye, an Assumption High School student from Louisville, KY. In addition to the $500 savings account prize, each essay winner will be presented with a certificate and German American-themed prizes.

The winning essays can be read at germanamerican.com.

For additional information, contact Jane Balsmeyer, Vice President, Director of Marketing at (812)-482-1314, extension 1520, or jane.balsmeyer@germanamerican.com.