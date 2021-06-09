Health Screening Available in Jasper

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, is sponsoring a public health screening on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5:45 – 9:00 a.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. The cost of the screening is $39 and is open to those who live or work in the Jasper area.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have the following screenings: height and weight, body mass index, waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides), blood glucose, and a chemistry panel. A 12-hour fast is required before the screening, however, water and prescription medications are allowed. The screening lasts approximately 15 minutes, and pre-registration is required.

Optional services available during this screening include take-home colon cancer screening kits and PSA screening (optional for men 50 and older or those with a risk for prostate cancer.) Colon cancer screening kits are $8, and PSAs are $20 for men choosing this optional test.

To register for the health screening, or for more information, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events.” Look for Jasper Chamber Health Screening. You may also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.