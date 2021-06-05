Hoosier National Forest to temporarily close section of Birdseye Trail

The U.S.D.A.’s Forest Service has temporarily closed a section of the Birdseye Trail in Dubois and Crawford counties for visitor safety during forest management activities in the area. The closure order states:

The following areas are ordered closed until termination of this emergency closure order or 180 days from the signature date, whichever comes first:

The section of Birdseye Trail located in T3S, R2W, sections 5 and 6 and T2S, R2W, sections 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Crawford County; T2S, R3W, sections 25 and 36 in Dubois County

The rest of the Birdseye Trail remains open. Management activities are focused on the removal of non-native pine in the area to promote restoration of native hardwoods, and the creation of critical young forest habitat for wildlife that depends on those conditions.

Please use caution and pay attention to your surroundings while you enjoy recreation on the Hoosier National Forest. For more information about closure orders on the Hoosier National Forest, please visit fs.usda.gov/alerts/hoosier/alerts-notices or call 812-547-9051.

For up-to-date information on the Hoosier National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/hoosier , and facebook.com/HoosierNF.