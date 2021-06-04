Jasper Rotary announces 2021 Athena Award Finalists

The Rotary Club of Jasper, hosting its ninth annual ATHENA International Leadership Award® presentation in Dubois County, has announced this year’s six finalists.

They are Kelly Clauss, Becky Hickman, Norma Kress, Sarah Leonard, Somula (Sam) Schwoeppe, and Marsha Shepherd.

The event will be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Thursday, August 19, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. with Kristi Juster, CEO Kimball International as the keynote speaker. The dinner will begin at 6:30 pm.

German American, Kimball Electronics, Kimball International, MasterBrand Cabinets, and Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are platinum sponsors of this event.

The club will also start to gathering Gold, Silver and Bronze level sponsors. Single admission tickets are available for purchase also.

Currently Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is a Gold Sponsor and Hoosier Hills Credit Union is a Silver sponsor. Sponsorships are available by calling Dianna Land at 812-639-3413. The Rotary Club of Jasper is coordinating the entire event.