Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Rescheduled

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana has rescheduled the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana, in partnership with Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, will recognize two outstanding community leaders for their business excellence, leadership, and community involvement at the Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 28.

This year’s inductees are Gilbert “Gib” Verkamp and the late Jerry Seger.

Junior Achievement Dubois County Business Hall of Fame laureates and their families will be honored at the 7 a.m. EST breakfast ceremony at Huntingburg Event Center in Huntingburg, Indiana.

The induction includes video vignettes about each laureate’s life, outlining their significant accomplishments in Dubois County.

Proceeds to benefit Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana.