A well-known home improvement company is holding a national hiring event this week.
Masterbrand Cabinets is looking to fill a variety of positions, including part-time and full-time production associates.
The event takes place on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 3 to 7 pm at participating plant locations…including their plants located in Jasper and Ferdinand.
Company officials will be recruiting for open positions at both locations.
For more information, visit the Masterbrand Cabinets Facebook page.
Be the first to comment on "Masterbrand Cabinets to hold hiring event"