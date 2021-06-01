Masterbrand Cabinets to hold hiring event

A well-known home improvement company is holding a national hiring event this week.

Masterbrand Cabinets is looking to fill a variety of positions, including part-time and full-time production associates.

The event takes place on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 3 to 7 pm at participating plant locations…including their plants located in Jasper and Ferdinand.

Company officials will be recruiting for open positions at both locations.

For more information, visit the Masterbrand Cabinets Facebook page.