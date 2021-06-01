Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Recognized Among Top 5% percent of U.S. Hospitals for Outstanding Patient Experience for 13 years in a Row

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center announced that it has, once again, achieved the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction places Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center among the top 5 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers.

This year, 2021, is the 14th consecutive time that Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has achieved this award. And, to further highlight the hospital’s continued commitment to outstanding patient service, there are only six other hospitals in the United States that have similar longevity (14 consecutive times) for achieving this award.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,297 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January to December 2019. Of those hospitals evaluated, 417 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.

“This recognition really highlights the commitment and dedication of our caregivers and providers to the patients and communities they serve,” stated E. Kyle Bennett, President, and CEO of Memorial Hospital. “They work day and night to provide care as well as spend time researching new advances in healthcare, which contribute to the quality of care we provide. A great example of this was during the past year while dealing with the stress of COVID-19, our caregivers were researching the best techniques and processes to best help our patients. I’m so proud of our caregivers and providers and the work they do to live out our mission of ‘being for others.”

Healthgrades evaluates the performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question survey of the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. Question topics range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“The recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award have consistently put patient experience front and center and have made it a priority within their organization,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “We commend hospitals like Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for their long-standing commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

